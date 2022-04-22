ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

YCSO in search of missing person since February

By Action News Staff
KIMA TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office are in search of a missing person since February 2022. According to the Sheriff's Office, Nicolas...

kimatv.com

94.5 KATS

Yakima Police Still Searching For More Molestation Victims

Yakima Police continue the investigation into a man arrested for kidnapping and molesting a 6-year-old girl in Yakima earlier this month. Capt. Jay Seely says detectives believe there are other victims possibly in the Yakima area. 24-year-old Juan Joaquin is being held in the Yakima County jail as the investigation and the search for more victims continues.
