ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Scotty

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekWgu_0fHCi0XK00

Scotty is a cool cat and he’s about a year old.

You don’t find many white cats like Scotty

If you are interested in Scotty, You can adopt him through Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Pets & Animals
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Sports
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: On Angels’ Wings

Tracy McGonigle, Esq., Board Member and Humane Investigator. 6500 Northwest Highway (Route 14), Crystal Lake Plaza, 2D. April 30th from 6:30 p.m. – midnight. Featuring “Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama”, DJ, dinner, open bar, dancing, raffles, cork pull and more! Tickets: $75. Hickory Hall. 406...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Cat#Wivt
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
News Channel 34

Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

WATCH: Bear Comes Right Up On the Porch of Upstate NY Home

Talk about a close encounter, this video comes from Worcester, NY - a town in Otsego county about an hour west of Albany. It was snowing pretty hard on Monday night. Although bears live outside, maybe this one wanted to come in and get warm. He almost did. The giant black bear made its way onto the porch of a home during last night's snow storm, coming right up to the sliding glass doors.
WORCESTER, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy