WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Scotty
Scotty is a cool cat and he’s about a year old.
You don’t find many white cats like Scotty
If you are interested in Scotty, You can adopt him through Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway
