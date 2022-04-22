TN Congressman announces plan to lower homeowner energy costs

LIHEAP help (tommaso79/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen announced a $7.7 million plan to lower Tennesseans’ energy costs in their homes.

The plan will be administered through a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The state will receive $7,692,249 in federal funds to bring down heating and cooling costs for working families.

The goal is to reduce Tennesseans’ energy bills, provide crisis assistance and help weatherize homes.

“As working families contend with rising global energy prices, it is important that we bring down costs and ensure that Memphis and Tennessee homes remain safe, comfortable, and affordable,” said Congressman Cohen.

The investments are especially critical for lower-income households and communities of color who continue to disproportionately feel the impact of climate change and extreme weather.

