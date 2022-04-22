ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TN Congressman announces plan to lower homeowner energy costs

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EpnV_0fHChPEn00
LIHEAP help (tommaso79/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen announced a $7.7 million plan to lower Tennesseans’ energy costs in their homes.

The plan will be administered through a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The state will receive $7,692,249 in federal funds to bring down heating and cooling costs for working families.

The goal is to reduce Tennesseans’ energy bills, provide crisis assistance and help weatherize homes.

“As working families contend with rising global energy prices, it is important that we bring down costs and ensure that Memphis and Tennessee homes remain safe, comfortable, and affordable,” said Congressman Cohen.

The investments are especially critical for lower-income households and communities of color who continue to disproportionately feel the impact of climate change and extreme weather.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Launches $6 Billion Nuclear Power Credit Program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday opened applications for a $6 billion program to help nuclear power plants struggling with rising costs as it seeks to stop the generators from shutting down under its goal of transitioning to clean energy. The U.S. nuclear power industry's 93 reactors generate more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn Congressman#Tennesseans#Cox Media Group
actionnews5.com

Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis residents say they are fed up with the littering and illegal dumping in their community. Whitehaven residents on Brockwood Street say for weeks they’ve been calling city officials for answers about what’s being done about trash and unwanted items left on the side of the road that’s causing quite an eyesore.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Oklahoma Supreme Court gives the green light to legalize marijuana, and inflation boosts Kansas tax collection predictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Supreme Court rules plans to fully legalize marijuana can proceed to the signature-gathering stage. The high court’s ruling paves the way for two more cannabis plans seeking voter approval. One of those plans would legalize, regulate, and tax the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The other would remove the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
99K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy