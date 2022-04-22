Something fishy is going on in this Benzie Central classroom

Seventh grade students Olivia Plamondon, Maddy Swander and Emma VonBuskirk with water sampling equipment and other tools needed to care for young salmon for the Salmon in the Classroom program at Benzie Central Schools. (Submitted photo/Marc Alderman)

BENZONIA — After months of carefully raising young salmon from eggs, Benzie Central’s seventh grade class plans to release them into the wild.

The releasing of the salmon is planned for 10 a.m. on April 30 at the Platte River State Fish Hatchery, located east of the village of Honor on M-31.

Parents, family and the public is invited to watch the release.

Marc Alderman, science teacher at Benzie Central High School, said the students and other visitors also could take the self-guided tour of the hatchery. The Benzie Conservation District also has held outreach programs at the event in the past, such as invasive species education and water quality monitoring, according to Alderman.

The release is part of the program Benzie Central schools participates in called Salmon in the Classroom.

Alderman said the program is a yearlong education program in which he collects eggs from the hatchery in the fall. Students then raise the salmon from when the eyes are first visible in the egg to smolts, the stage of life where the young salmon migrate from the river to Lake Michigan.

“The students are watching them (the salmon) as they go through the different stages of their life cycle,” Alderman said. “They start feeding them when the time comes and do weekly water quality check to the PH balance of the water, as well as nitrate and nitrite levels.”

Students also monitor the water temperature.

“They also have to learn how to feed them,” Alderman said. “There’s a strategy to feeding them. We have food pellets of different size, and you have to be sure they eat most of the food instead of having it go to the bottom. The students have to figure out how much to give the fish at each stage.”

Students also have to maintain equipment like bubblers that keep the water oxygenated, and chillers that keep the water cold.

Alderman said it tied into a canoe trip the students take down the Lower Platte River to see the weir that keeps the fish from swimming to the upper river until the hatchery crews are ready to harvest eggs for the next batch of salmon.

During this trip, students get to see the mature salmon completing their life cycle as well.

“It’s really engaging for students,” Alderman said. “It part of putting the pieces together and trying to find what makes the students interested in a subject. The program is place based."

Alderman many students have experience fishing on the rivers and that means they can connect to the lesson because of their experiences as anglers.

Alderman said students are eager to learn about the fish and often stop by the tank first thing when they enter the classroom.

“They want to see how many salmon are in there, and how big they’ve gotten,” he said. “It works on their inquisitive nature.”