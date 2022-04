Steven Matz’s last two starts proves that he can singlehandedly change St. Louis Cardinals rotation. After a bad first outing with the Cardinals, in which he allowed seven runs in three innings, Steven Matz did not get off to the start he wanted in St. Louis. It was later revealed that he was dealing with a blister, which gave both the team and Matz optimism that he would quickly bounce back.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO