ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Now: Kyiv Symphony Orchestra puts on first performance since war began

crossroadstoday.com
 1 day ago

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra is putting on its first performance since the war began, and its musicians are on a special mission...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Ukrainian#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra performance

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra returned for the spring season on March 5 with guest artist Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The concert at Mechanics Bank Theater opened with the debut performance of the Lewis R. Ament Memorial String Quartet, which played the allegro molto from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Gadget Flow

Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone features TruVoicelift & advanced zone control

Improve your conference calls with the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone. Featuring TruVoicelift and advanced zone control, this office device targets voice amplification. And you can set 5 advanced exclusive zones to prevent noise reduction, which is perfect for a multifunction work environment. Moreover, the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 mounts on the ceiling of a conference room and features 28 microphones. In fact, with angled microphones, it picks up sound from every person in the room. It also includes an integrated speaker, so everyone can hear you loud and clear. Additionally, it comes with PoE technology, which means it doesn’t require a separate power source like other microphones. Instead, it gets its power through an Ethernet cable that connects directly to the switch or router via Power over Ethernet (PoE). This makes setup easy and ensures that you don’t have any cords lying around.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

YouTube Music tries out a new look for smart downloads

Not every UI change has to be some big and bold reinvention of the wheel. Sometimes, in-app icons need to be tweaked to better represent a feature or match up with the current look and feel of the overall design. Google recently tweaked how its smart downloads look in YouTube Music, delivering a small change to an important icon in the app.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Instagram shuffles hashtag content in a new test that removes its ‘recent’ tab

A new test from Instagram could make it harder for you to see recent content in the app. Though you can now look up all sorts of recent Instagram posts centered around a particular hashtag, the test will only let you see the posts with the most likes or short videos called “Reels” related to the hashtag. The company says this trial will mix “more recent and timely content” in the two groups to see how people engage with it.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Use Spotify's Sleep Timer to Doze Off to Your Favorite Songs and Podcasts

Listening to music or a podcast on your phone could help you fall asleep if you're having trouble shutting your mind off after a busy day. However, if you fall asleep to your tunes you run the risk of draining your battery or (if you leave it plugged in) waking up to a rather warm device. For a simple remedy to this predicament, you can use Spotify's sleep timer feature.
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Get an Echo Dot Speaker for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Want a new Echo Dot? Get one for just $0.99 when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited. The limited offer gets you a month of Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot for a total of $10.98. The promo only applies to first-time Amazon Echo owners. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible. After the one-month promo, your...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy