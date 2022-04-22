On the Move: Roxy Bartz

These businesses may be the next big thing on the Spartanburg food scene thanks to a little help from a local program for entrepreneurs.
Start:Me Spartanburg provides mentorship for entrepreneurs with a connection to the city's Northside, whether they're a resident, work or worship in the neighborhood or wish to start a business there.
...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The pandemic left many storefronts in downtown Greenville empty, but now new life is coming to some of those spots. New businesses will soon fill two key spaces in downtown Greenville. “I think it’s going to be a really neat new addition to this area of town,” Jeff Brown with the […]
Comments / 0