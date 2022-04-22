San Antonio-based H-E-B handing out 250,000 reusable bags on Earth Day

Since 2008, H-E-B has given customers nearly three million reusable bags in commemoration of Earth Day (H-E-B)

H-E-B will celebrate Earth Day by giving away 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags to customers who visit any location across Texas on Friday, April 22. The San Antonio-based grocery giant has given customers nearly three million reusable bags in honor of Earth Day since 2008, according to a news release from the company.

Customers can grab a reusable bag, made from recycled plastic bottles, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday at any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda in Texas. Bags will be handed out while supplies last.

Anyone can purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags for $1.50, H-E-B added in the release. This year's Earth Day tote was designed by Julia Rojas, a 13-year H-E-B Partner from San Antonio who has designed the commemorative bag in previous years.

The McAllen-native's design, For the Love of Texas, features an intricate illustration showcasing several native plant and animal species.

Many H-E-B stores across the state also will host in-store events to celebrate Earth Day with their customers and communities. Additionally, stores will host an in-store Environmental Education Scavenger Hunt in partnership with EcoRise. The scavenger hunts are self-guided tours through H-E-B stores, showing elementary-age children ways H-E-B works to protect our environment and how they can adopt sustainable practices.

The scavenger hunt information can be found at heb.com/sustainability–ecorise and printed versions will be available in stores.

