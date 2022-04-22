Food company recalls bags of green beans over possible listeria contamination

April 22 (UPI) -- A food producer is recalling bags of green beans sold at multiple store chains nationwide due to a risk that they have been contaminated with listeria, officials said.

The 1-pound bags of "Hippie Organics" green beans are being recalled after the company said that testing found listeria monocytogenes. The beans were sold at Whole Foods, Aldi and LIDL.

The affected bags carry the lot number 313-626 on the back on a small, white label, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious illness and sometimes death in young children, the elderly or others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeria contamination include high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.

The FDA said that no illnesses have been reported yet connected to the Alpine Fresh beans.

Buyers with bags from the affected lot can return them to the store for a refund or call (866) 827-3362.

Listeria contamination is found occasionally in packaged vegetables. Earlier this year, health officials said they were investigating an outbreak involving packaged Dole-brand salads.