Overturned truck releases 10 cows onto North Carolina highway

April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said traffic on a highway was diverted for several hours when a crashed truck released 10 cows onto the roadway.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the tractor-trailer overturned on northbound U.S. Route 52, near the intersection with Interstate 40, releasing 10 cows into the roadway.

Police said traffic was diverted onto eastbound I-40 while authorities worked to round up the loose cows.

All of the cows except one were rounded up by Thursday afternoon, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that the final cow had been located and safely captured.

"Unfortunately, deputies did have to write her multiple citations, including for running at large, obstructing traffic, failing to heed to blue lights and sirens, resisting arrest, underage driving, & no driver's license," the sheriff's office tweeted.