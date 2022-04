The entire hockey world is mourning the loss of a Hall-of-Famer and an all-time great following the passing of Guy Lafleur at the age of 70. Lafleur dealt with several health issues during the final years of his life. In September 2019, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery and then lung surgery two months later. In October 2020, he was diagnosed with lung cancer for a second time.

