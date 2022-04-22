Judge rejects plea deal for priest charged with sexually abusing minor

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A judge rejected the plea deal for a central Indiana priest charged in a sex abuse case involving a minor.

David Marcotte planned to plead guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. In exchange, two other charges—child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification—would’ve been dropped.

Hamilton Superior Judge Michael Casati, however, rejected the plea deal. As a result, Marcotte has a jury trial scheduled for October.

Allegations against Marcotte first came to light in February 2019 , when the Archdiocese of Indianapolis suspended him and notified authorities as well as the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board.

He was later charged in October 2019 . The allegations involve a minor he met in 2016.

According to court documents, Marcotte exposed himself during video chats with the alleged victim. They connected through Facetime, Instagram and Snapchat, leading to the exchange of inappropriate photos and videos, court documents said. Marcotte engaged in sexually explicit conduct during these interactions, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Marcotte, who was ordained in June 2014, served in various capacities, including chaplain at Roncalli High School and the University of Indianapolis. He provided sacramental assistance at Saints Francis and Clare Parish in Greenwood.

He was also an associate pastor at St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and administrator at St. Martin of Fours Parish in Martinsville, according to the archdiocese.

