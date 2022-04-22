ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Judge rejects plea deal for priest charged with sexually abusing minor

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDRra_0fHCbxhH00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A judge rejected the plea deal for a central Indiana priest charged in a sex abuse case involving a minor.

David Marcotte planned to plead guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. In exchange, two other charges—child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification—would’ve been dropped.

‘It’s perverted’: Officials warn parents after human trafficking arrest

Hamilton Superior Judge Michael Casati, however, rejected the plea deal. As a result, Marcotte has a jury trial scheduled for October.

Allegations against Marcotte first came to light in February 2019 , when the Archdiocese of Indianapolis suspended him and notified authorities as well as the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board.

He was later charged in October 2019 . The allegations involve a minor he met in 2016.

According to court documents, Marcotte exposed himself during video chats with the alleged victim. They connected through Facetime, Instagram and Snapchat, leading to the exchange of inappropriate photos and videos, court documents said. Marcotte engaged in sexually explicit conduct during these interactions, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Airlines allowing back passengers banned over mask refusal

Marcotte, who was ordained in June 2014, served in various capacities, including chaplain at Roncalli High School and the University of Indianapolis. He provided sacramental assistance at Saints Francis and Clare Parish in Greenwood.

He was also an associate pastor at St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and administrator at St. Martin of Fours Parish in Martinsville, according to the archdiocese.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

13 Larry Nassar victims file claims totaling $130M against FBI

Thirteen of Larry Nassar's sexual assault victims have requested $10 million each from the FBI, after it was concluded last year that the bureau botched its investigation into the sports doctor, The Associated Press reports. Lawyers for the victims claimed Thursday that the FBI's failures in the investigation led to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Martinsville, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Martin#Sex Abuse#Roncalli High School#Saints Francis
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Oxygen

Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy