Alamance County, NC

Mebane man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female after chase involving multiple departments

By Emily Mikkelsen
 1 day ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies responded to a chase on the interstate Wednesday.

According to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they assisted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Mebane Police Department in a chase on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. The driver was identified as Brandon Martez Allen, who was wanted for kidnapping.

ACSO deputies joined in on the chase on I-40 west at US 119 in Mebane and ended the pursuit just before the Huffman Mill Road exit in Burlington.

PIEDMONT TRIAD: Get the latest news from all across the area.

Allen was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and reckless driving in Alamance County. He received a $10,000 bond.

In Orange County, he was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony fleeing to elude, assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor child abuse, assault on a female, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a dual lane road, domestic violence protection order violation with a deadly weapon and interfering with emergency communications. He received no bond.

1d ago

Great job Orange & Alamance County Throw the WHOLE book at him!!! Teach the surrounding counties how to do things!!!

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro police arrest suspect after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street. Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder. On Dec. 28, 2020, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
