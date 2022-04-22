ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

‘It’s perverted’: Officials warn parents after human trafficking arrest

By Max Lewis
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msqx9_0fHCZW3W00

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County man is facing a number of accusations, including promotion of human trafficking of a minor, for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in exchange for vape pods, according to court documents.

Jacob Scott Glenn, 24, of Cicero was arrested on Monday and charged with promotion of human trafficking of a minor, a Level 3 felony; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. He is being held in the Delaware County Jail without bond.

Court docs: Cicero man gave vapes to 14-year-old in exchange for sex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4JJx_0fHCZW3W00
Jacob Glenn

According to court documents, Glenn came in contact with the 14-year-old girl on the social media platform Snapchat. Glenn originally identified himself as a 16-year-old. The girl told investigators she had started talking to Glenn because he had told her he could purchase vapes, or e-cigarettes, for her.

“It is sickening. It’s disgusting. It’s perverted,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Court documents reveal Glenn is also under investigation in Montgomery County for having sex with an underage girl in exchange for vape pods.

Before his arrest, Glenn was out on bond after being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor in Madison County.

In the Madison County case, Glenn met a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat and originally told her he was 16, according to court documents. Investigators say Glenn would pick up the girl in his truck and have sex with her several times.

In every case, the communication began on Snapchat. Cummings said social media has made trafficking easier for predators.

“What are they going to go to schools and wait outside? Probably not,” Cummings said. “This makes it a much easier vehicle for people who want to prey on young girls.”

Cummings said sex trafficking is often times not what is depicted in movies and television shows.

“They are abducting young girls in Europe and bringing them to America or their abducting some young girl off the street and taking her and selling her into some sex trafficking ring in New York or some other major city,” Cummings said. “Of course that is sex trafficking but sex trafficking is a lot more than that. Paying or taking advantage of someone who is not on the same power level as you even that is sex trafficking.”

Video shows ‘hero’ semi driver, unable to brake, narrowly avoid Ohio school bus

Jennifer Beagle who advocates for trafficking victims, and was a victim herself, said any children or households with electronics is vulnerable.

“We need to monitor our children’s usage of those phones,” Beagle said. “It’s okay to go through their phones and to do your research and to just ask questions to be present in the relationship of your children.”

Beagle said she hopes parents question their children.

“If you’re not that is who the trafficker is going to lure those who don’t have that solid relationship where they can’t talk about it,” Beagle said.

Glenn is being held in the Delaware County Jail and was placed on a 72-hour hold pending the filing of formal charges.

He is scheduled to be in court next week for his Madison County case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Clay County K9 sniffs out Terre Haute man hiding from police

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody after fleeing law enforcement and hiding in a wooded area, forcing deputies to use a K9 to track his location. 29-year-old Sean M. Stephens faces a level 6 felony charge of resisting arrest with a motor vehicle. According to Clay County Chief Deputy […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County, IN
Crime & Safety
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IN
County
Hamilton County, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Scott Glenn
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Gl
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy