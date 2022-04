What just happened? This week, two Dutch hackers won this year's Pwn2Own championship. It is their fourth win at the annual contest in Miami, Florida. This year was their biggest win, with the team pocketing $90,000 and the championship trophy. The pair also took home prizes in 2012, 2018, and 2021. However, in this case, it's not what they won. It's how they won that is news, and it's somewhat disturbing.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO