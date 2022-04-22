MLB's universal DH, two weeks in

An MRI on Bryce Harper’s injured right elbow came back clean, but it will still be a few days before he can take the field again, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. In fact, if it weren’t for the designated hitter now being a part of the National League, Harper would have been placed on the injured list, Gelb notes. He will stay on the roster and in the lineup as the designated hitter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO