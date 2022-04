I never knew there was such an iconic performance of George Strait singing his debut single. And if you’ve never seen this vintage video of a baby-faced George singing “Unwound” on a boat, today is your lucky day. Written by Dean Dillon and Frank Dycus, the song was released in 1981 as George’s major label debut single and the lead single from his debut album Strait Country. It was originally written for Johnny Paycheck, but he was in jail at […] The post George Strait Singing “Unwound” On A Boat In 1982 Is The Coolest Thing You’ll See All Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO