Boulder County, CO

Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) presents The Canine Classic 5K

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) presents their annual Canine Classic 5K, a do-it-yourself run/walk fundraiser occurring the week of April 23rd – April 30th. Participants will celebrate their involvement in this event with an after party on Saturday, April 30th entitled Fievel’s Follies (named in honor of MESA’s Facility...

Westword

Mold Prompts Boulder Marijuana Recall...on 4/20

On 4/20, Colorado marijuana regulators recalled 36 different batches of recreational marijuana flower and shake that were sold in Boulder. The recalled marijuana, produced and sold by dispensary Fresh Baked, was flagged for potentially unsafe mold and yeast levels. According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, all of the marijuana harvest batches either failed contaminant testing, weren't tested properly or were sold without being tested.
BOULDER, CO
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

I-70 Closed In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed. There haven’t been any reports of injuries. The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever. Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022 While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area. It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
VAIL, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Pedestrian killed in Highway 36 crash

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Highway 36 in Boulder County Tuesday night. Troopers said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 36 just west of the McCaslin Boulevard overpass in the Superior area. A pedestrian was running across the highway when they were hit, troopers said. The victim's name has not yet been released.
SUPERIOR, CO
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

No Charges Filed Against Driver In Death Of 11-Year-Old Lewis Browning

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — The Vail Police Department recently concluded its investigation into the collision which killed 11-year-old Lewis Browning in a downtown Vail parking garage and announced no charges would be filed against the driver. “Based on the information and evidence that was gathered during this investigation,” Vail PD stated in an April 13 press release, “it was determined that no criminal charges will be filed.” The department has not responded to CBS4’s inquiry regarding possible traffic citations against the driver. Browning passed away at a hospital after the accident the evening of January 13. A tribute to Lewis Browning at a Colorado...
VAIL, CO
insideedition.com

Judge Dismisses Case Against Barry Morphew, Accused of Murdering His Wife, Suzanne

A judge has dismissed the case of Barry Morphew, a Colorado man charged with murdering his wife, Suzanne, who went for a bike ride on Mother's Day in 2020 and never came home. The 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed on Tuesday a motion to “dismiss without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could file new charges at a later date.
COLORADO STATE

Community Policy