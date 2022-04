One of the iPhone rumors that we keep seeing over and over is the eventual release of a portless iPhone. It’ll be a device without a Lightning connector on the bottom, and Apple will pull off a completely wireless experience for the handset. Like clockwork, we now have a new rumor about the portless iPhone design of the future. And that future might be closer than you think, as the latest report tells us how the portless iPhone might operate. Before you ask, the iPhone 14 isn’t going to be portless.

