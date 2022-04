It’s time the city of Cleveland thought more strategically about what parks can do for an urban space and its neighborhoods. Parks don’t just make a community more livable and walkable. Their purpose is not just to offer a safe, fun place for kids to play, although that’s important, too. Designed correctly and with the right oversight and investment, they can also lift spirits, help with flood control, reduce heat sinks, add to a city’s tree canopy, encourage healthy lifestyles, promote neighborhood cohesion and just all around make a neighborhood safer.

