Tribune Player Q and A: Madeline Langenburg

Ubly's Madeline Langenburg. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature Ubly varsity softball player Madeline Langenburg.

Madeline Langenburg

Grade: Sophomore

Sport: Softball

Favorite Food: Steak.

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Wonder Woman, because she is very strong and always knows to do the right thing.

What do you want to be when you grow up: A veterinarian.

College Plans: To attend Michigan State when I graduate.

Person who inspires you most: My dad.

Best part about competing: Winning.

Favorite Pump-up or walk up song: Shots by LMFAO.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Work hard and put in the time.