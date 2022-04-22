ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff deputies searching for First Degree Murder suspect

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 1 day ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 30-year-old Kendrick Cox who is wanted for First Degree Murder in connection to the murder of Joshua Humphries in January 2022. Cox is described standing five feet and six inches, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His last residence is on the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, La.

According to deputies, Cox may be wearing eyeglasses. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Cox, contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-357-7801.

