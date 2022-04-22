ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathew Steele, 49

Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
Mathew Frederick Steele’s journey through life came to an end April 16, 2022. Mathew was the third son born to Denise Marie Decker Morigeau and James H. Steele Sr. on Aug. 17, 1972, at Missoula. He leaves behind a close-knit family that cares for him deeply.

He attended Arlee Elementary School, Arlee High School and Two Eagle River School. He later attended Wyo-Tech in Wyoming, where his course emphasis was street rod technology; he graduated with a degree. He did indeed love muscle cars and hot rods.

Matt was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, holding many discussions with family and friends regarding tribal issues and politics. He was very adamant about his opinions on these subjects.

Matt loved his tribal reservation, the Flathead Reservation, especially his visits to the South Fork of the Jocko. At the same time, he came to love the Pacific Ocean, where in his early years the family lived on the Quinault Reservation in Washington state, where he loved exploring the beach. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hiking to the high mountain lakes. For those who knew Matt, he taught himself how to play the guitar, and it became an important part of his life.

Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Denise Morigeau, and his grandparents, Fred H. and Eileen S. Decker, Josephine and Mathew Steele, and auntie Mary Jean “Bugs” Decker.

Matt is survived by brothers James Decker-Steele, Richard Steele and William Steele; sisters Caramia Never Misses A Shot and Annie Ross; stepfather Gary Morigeau; and father James Steele Sr. He also is survived by his nephews and nieces, Francis Lozeau, Ciera Steele, Bryanna Steele, Uriah Steele, Arnold Cardenas and Alecia Steele; and great-nephews and great-nieces Annalia Steele-Martinez, Ezreal Steele, Arianna Cardenas, Arnold Cardenas Jr. and Jamie Malcolm Pablo.

It was Matt’s wish that no services be held. He will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread by the family privately.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Matt. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com .

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

