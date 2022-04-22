ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

NC women charged in death of toddler. Autopsy says fentanyl killed the 16-month-old.

By Hickory Daily Record
Statesville Record & Landmark
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women have been charged in the 2021 death of a 16-month-old. The autopsy listed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, as the cause of death, police said. Authorities did not say how the drug ended up in the toddler's system. Haley Odessa Godshall, 24, of Long View, and Daisy Renee...

