The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship is only a few weeks away and all sixteen participating countries are beginning to get their rosters together. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren Dreger revealed that Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have a ton of interest from players that want to play at the tournament in Finland next month. The reason why there may be more interest than usual is because players want to get their names on the radar of their country's federation for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO