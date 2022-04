Whenever you are talking about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, you are talking about one of the greatest players in the history of basketball. At this point, only a fool could refute that as a fact. Durant is nearly seven feet tall, has sick handles, can take you off the dribble, get to the rack and finish, pull up from the mid-range and sink shots, and is even lethal from the outside. Durant can even play with his back to basket and utilize his length to get a clean shot off. The guy obviously is as skilled offensively as any player the NBA has ever seen.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO