Spring Hill Man Killed On Harley After Crashing Into A Jeep Friday Morning

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – A Spring Hill man was killed in a crash that happened around 9:43 am on Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the Spring Hill man, driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling southbound on Anderson Snow Road.

According to FHP, at the intersection of Corporate Boulevard, the driver turned the motorcycle left and collided with a Jeep Wrangler that was traveling northbound.

Troopers say the Jeep, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Brooksville, then collided with a tree. The woman sustained no injuries in the crash.

The Spring Hill man was rushed to a local hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

