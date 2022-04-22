ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Factbox - Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VLIA_0fHCSl6400

(Reuters) - Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports shocked global edible oils markets that already reached record high prices this year, and sparked alarm among major importers of the cooking medium.

Palm oil is the world’s most widely used vegetable oil and is used in the manufacture of many products including biscuits, margarine, laundry detergents and chocolate.

Below are details on the world’s major edible oils:

PALM OIL

Palm oil is by far the most produced, consumed and traded edible oil in the world, and accounts for roughly 40% of the supply of the top four most popular edible oils: palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil (canola) and sunflower seed oil.

Around 77 million tonnes of palm oil are expected to be produced this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Indonesia is the top producer, exporter and consumer of palm oil, accounting for around 60% of total supply. Malaysia is the second largest supplier with about 25% of global supply share.

India is the top palm oil importer, while China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt and Kenya are other major buyers.

In a typical year, palm oil accounts for 40% of India’s vegetable oil food consumption, according to the USDA. Import forecasts have declined this year because of Indonesia’s restrictive trade policies, high edible oil prices and other factors.

Global palm oil production slumped in 2020 and 2021 due to a drop in migrant labour on plantations across Southeast Asia, which led to reduced fruit bunch collection and lower fertilizer applications for trees.

Indonesian authorities previously restricted exports of the edible oil between late January and mid-March to try to control domestic cooking oil prices.

SOYBEAN OIL

Soybean oil is the second most produced edible oil, with around 59 million tonnes expected to be produced this year. China is by far the largest producer (15.95 million tonnes), followed by the United States (11.9 million tonnes), Brazil (9 million tonnes) and Argentina (7.9 million tonnes).

Prices soared to a record high on concerns over Indonesia’s decision to effectively ban exports of palm oil.

Argentina is the top soyoil exporter but expected to ship less oil this year following a poor end to its soybean growing season. The country briefly halted new overseas sales of soy oil and meal in mid-March before hiking the export tax rate on soy oil and meal to 33% from 31% in a bid to tamp down domestic food inflation. Brazil and the United States are the next largest exporters, according to the USDA. More soy crushing plants are expected to open in coming years in the United States due to a strong demand to use the oil in biofuel, but capacity to increase demand in the near term is limited.

India is the top soyoil importer.

Around 29 million tonnes of rapeseed oil are expected to be produced this year, according to the USDA, mainly in Europe, Canada and China. China and the United States are top importers.

In 2021, drought slashed Canada’s harvest of canola, a variety of rapeseed, and Europe also suffered crop damage, which reduced oil supplies for 2022.

Canada exported about 75% of its canola oil used in food and fuel last year, with United States taking 62% and 25% heading for China, the Canadian Oilseed Processors Association said.

Top edible oil importer India this year harvested a record rapeseed crop, popularly known as mustard in the country.

SUNFLOWERSEED OIL

Russia and Ukraine account for 55% of global sunoil output and 76% of world exports. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, shipments from the region have slumped and this year’s production is expected to be disrupted in Ukraine.

Traditionally, China, India and Europe are the main sunoil importers, but buyers there are all currently scrambling to find alternative oils to replace the lost supplies from the Black Sea.

More than 90% of India’s imported sunflower oil usually comes from Ukraine and Russia.

Argentina is the world’s fifth biggest sunflower oil exporter, according to the USDA.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oil#Soybean Oil#Palm Oil#Edible Oil#Canola Oil#Factbox Global
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Black boxes of Boeing jet that crashed in China so badly damaged that no clues available to explain its plunge

The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy