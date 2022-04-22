ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanceburg, KY

2 sets of unidentifiable human remains found after Lewis Co. house fire

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKiB4_0fHCSeuz00

VANCEBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Two sets of human remains were found following a house fire on Thursday in Vanceburg.

The Kentucky State Police, Post 8, was called to assist the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office following a fatal house fire on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg.

Read more of the latest Lexington & central Kentucky news

After the fire was extinguished by first responders, KSP said investigators located two sets of unidentifiable human remains.

The remains were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

An investigation is ongoing by KSP, Morehead Post regarding the fire incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Morehead, KY
City
Vanceburg, KY
County
Lewis County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Human Remains#Accident#Lewis Co#The Kentucky State Police#Lexington Central#Ksp#Morehead Post#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 56

FOX 56

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy