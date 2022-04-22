2 sets of unidentifiable human remains found after Lewis Co. house fire

VANCEBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Two sets of human remains were found following a house fire on Thursday in Vanceburg.

The Kentucky State Police, Post 8, was called to assist the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office following a fatal house fire on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg.

After the fire was extinguished by first responders, KSP said investigators located two sets of unidentifiable human remains.

The remains were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

An investigation is ongoing by KSP, Morehead Post regarding the fire incident.

