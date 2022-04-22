ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neko Case Shares Video for New Song “Oh, Shadowless”: Watch

By Evan Minsker
 1 day ago
Neko Case has shared a new song called “Oh, Shadowless.” It appears as the final track on a new retrospective 23-song compilation called Wild Creatures. Find the animated video by Laura Plansker, as well as Case’s upcoming tour dates, below. The new collection arrives with commentary...

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Unite for Joint Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have joined forces for a string of North American dates starting this summer. Check out the NY State of Mind Tour itinerary below. Nas released his latest album, Magic, with Hit Boy last year. Wu-Tang’s classic debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was recently archived in the Library of Congress.
Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe Box Set Reissues With Unreleased Tracks

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Wilco have announced multiple deluxe reissue editions of the landmark 2002 album featuring previously unreleased recordings. They’re all due out September 16 via Nonesuch. The band has shared a 2002 live version of “Reservations” from the box set. Check it out, and watch the band’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert performance of “Poor Places,” below.
How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
Wavves Announce King of the Beach Anniversary Tour

Wavves have announced a summer tour to celebrate the 12th anniversary of their seminal album King of the Beach. The shows were originally planned for the record’s 10th birthday in 2020, but were pushed back due to the pandemic. The tour kicks off on July 21 in Ventura, California and sees the garage rock band stopping in major cities across the United States and Canada before concluding on August 27 in Los Angeles. Find the full list of dates below.
Ethel Cain Shares New Song “American Teenager”: Listen

Ethel Cain has shared her new song “American Teenager,” which is her latest from her forthcoming debut album Preacher’s Daughter. She’s also announced a tour, which includes her performance at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. Find those dates and listen to the new song below.
Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “Unholy Affliction”: Listen

Soccer Mommy has shared another Daniel Lopatin–produced single from her forthcoming album Sometimes Forever. The new track is titled “Unholy Affliction.” Check it out below. Sophie Allison’s follow-up to 2020’s Color Theory arrives on June 24. She announced the album in March, sharing “Shotgun” from the album...
Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
Air

SAULT’s aim, since its inception, is to twirl through every hue in the kaleidoscope of Black existence. The enigmatic UK collective—which, despite their aversion to the media, is agreed by most to be helmed by producer and songwriter Inflo, whose real name Dean Josiah Cover—has run through a slew of musical styles and themes in service of that goal. They laid out their thesis with 2019’s 5 and 7, a fuzzed-out collection of minimalist funk songs about pride, the struggle, and everything in between. They sharpened their focus the following year with another pair of albums released while the Black Lives Matter movement was at a height of international attention—Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise)—putting a finer point on the particulars of protest and the importance of keeping the faith while swerving into Afrobeat-inspired territory. Their next album, NINE, dove into the murky depths of trauma and anger, juxtaposing those feelings against uneasy humor with nursery rhymes. It’s tempting to read their releases as a Kübler-Ross-esque model of intergenerational grief, but the Black experience is far too manifold to be so easily simplified. There’s always cause to mourn and reflect, but there’s just as much reason to celebrate and to uplift.
Ruth Radelet (Ex-Chromatics) Shares New Song “Crimes”: Listen

Ruth Radelet, the former voice and frontperson of Chromatics, has shared her inaugural original solo single. “Crimes” is a collaboration between Radelet and producer Filip Nikolic of Poolside. Take a listen below. “‘Crimes’ is about the pursuit of success at the expense of one’s integrity, and the exploitation...
