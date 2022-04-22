ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

ALEA confirms cause of sunken semi near Dolly Parton bridge, delays on I-65

By Aspen Popowski, Typhani Gray
 1 day ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More details were released after a semi-truck ran off the road and into the water near the Dolly Parton bridge.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that the cause of the crash was an equipment malfunction. Christopher K. Horn, the driver of the truck, lost control of the truck and veered off the road into the Tensaw River.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to a news release from ALEA.

The semi-truck ran through the guard rail , drove through a grassy area and landed in the water near the General W.K. Wilson Jr. bridge, also known as the Dolly Parton bridge.

The northbound lane of I-65 at Dolly Parton bridge was closed Friday, April 21, at 8 a.m. for crews to recover the sunken semi and its cargo. Crews expect to be at the sit all day.

Several groups including ALDOT, Alabama State Troopers, USCG, Baldwin County EMA, Stockton Fire Department, Alabama Marine Police, Baldwin Co. deputies, Pitts and Sons towing company, the U.S. Coast Guard and North Baldwin Search and Rescue will be on scene to help with the recovery.

Residents are asked to take a different route if possible and expect traffic delays in the area.

