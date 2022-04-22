ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OH

Shawnee State University to host Spring Commencement on April 30

 1 day ago
Shawnee State University will celebrate the graduates of the Spring Class of 2022 in an in-person Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Apr. 30 at 10 a.m. on the Alumni Green.

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will celebrate the graduates of the Spring Class of 2022 in an in-person Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Apr. 30 at 10 a.m. on the Alumni Green.

“We are proud of how these graduates will be using their Shawnee State degrees to make a difference in their communities,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “We have gained national attention in recent years for the quality of our degrees. Shawnee State students are in demand, and for good reason. They are exceptional and are ready to make significant impact to their chosen fields.”

The Spring Class of 2022 is made up of over 425 graduates who have earned 20 master degrees, more than 300 bachelor degrees, and over 130 associate degrees. Nearly thirty students are graduating with more than one degree this semester.

The Spring Commencement Ceremony will be available for live stream on the SSU website. For more information on the upcoming ceremony, including the inclement weather plan, visit www.shawnee.edu/commencement.

Shawnee, OH
Portsmouth, OH
