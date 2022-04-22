ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, MN

Highway 15 Construction Resuming in May

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Road work in Kimball is back on. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 15 construction will restart on Monday, May 2nd. The project was all set to begin earlier this...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Roads closures set for today in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers in New Ulm can expect some road closures. Center Street, from State Street. to Camelback, may be closed periodically today for crack-filling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drivers are urged to be careful and watch for flaggers.
NEW ULM, MN
FOX 21 Online

Public Works Crews Responding to Road Washouts in Northern St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn.- St. Louis County Public Works crews closed parts of several roads in the Northern part of the county, due to excessive rain and snowmelt Saturday. According to Public Works Deputy Director Brian Boder, crews have closed portions of several roads as they work to repair culverts that have washed out, and are posting warning signs in other places where water is covering parts of the roadway.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm officially underway

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Ground has been broken on the Highway 14 expansion project from Nicollet to New Ulm. Local leaders were joined by Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in Courtland Tuesday morning, commemorating the beginning of the project that has been in the works for nearly 25 years.
COURTLAND, MN
CBS Denver

I-70 Closed In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed. There haven’t been any reports of injuries. The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever. Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022 While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area. It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Kimball, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Kimball, MN
Government
KNOX News Radio

Heavy rains flooding roads and basements

East Grand Forks Mayor Gander has declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Greenway system is now closed because of the rising river levels. The Point Bridge will be closed to traffic starting on Sunday, April 24th in the afternoon. With the recent heavy rains and snowmelt the...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Gas leak contained in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The gas leak on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North has been contained. There was a gas leak situation on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North. Emergency crews had previously blocked off the area and advised everyone in the area to stay indoors and shut all windows and doors.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

No Mow May coming back to Rochester

Get a behind the scenes tour of the historic Mankato Post Office. Members of the community will have the opportunity to visit the post office before it is remodeled. Officials prepare to welcome bison calves at Minneopa State Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. Pretty soon, the park will be adding...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction
Bring Me The News

Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A collision between a semi and Jeep left a 72-year-old Minnesota woman dead on Wednesday. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. in Wilkin County, with the State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Hwy. 210 at Hwy. 9 in Breckenridge when she lost control on the icy pavement and spun out, crossing the center line in front of an oncoming semi.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

City of North Mankato addresses confusion over gas leak alert

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato followed up Friday over confusion regarding Thursday’s gas leak in Lower North Mankato. Residents may have received an alert regarding the gas leak, but no location was provided until later. City staff says there was a broadcasting error...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KIMT

More than 2,600 customers lose power in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 2,600 customers were without power Friday morning in the northern part of Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities said that 2,654 customers were without power. That update came just after 9 a.m. Power was restored about an hour later. The status is listed as unresolved. For updates,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Four Greater Minnesota cities awarded $2.3 million for infrastructure grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced today that it has awarded $2,314,457 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota. The funding, awarded from DEED’s Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program (BDPI), was approved for Brooten, Redwood Falls, Luverne,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy