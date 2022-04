The Boston Red Sox close out their three-game series on the road against their AL Rival Tampa Bay Rays. Boston took the opening game in a 4-3 nailbiter, moving even with the Rays for third place in the AL East in the process. Despite this, the Red Sox have to be a bit let down by their tepid start to the year. It all started after they lost their first two games of the year to their bitter rivals, the Yankees. Since then they split games against the Twins, beat the Tigers, and dropped two of three to the Blue Jays. They can ill afford to keep losing games to division opponents at this rate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO