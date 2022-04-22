Tigers' Miguel Cabrera one hit from 3,000, here's the last 5 players to reach the feat

Miguel Cabrera has reached yet another milestone in his incredible career. The Detroit Tigers' designated hitter recorded his 3,000th career hit on Saturday, with a single off Antonio Senzatela in a game against the Colorado Rockies. Cabrera got the hit in his 2600th game, averaging almost 190 hits per 162 games over the course of his 20-season career. This comes the season after he hit his 500th career home run, making him just the seventh member of the 500 HR/3,000 hit club (Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Albert Pujols, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro and Alex Rodriguez are the others).

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO