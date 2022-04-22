ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera one hit from 3,000, here's the last 5 players to reach the feat

By Dominic Genetti
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers is sitting on 2,999 career hits today and could get hit No. 3,000 this evening against the Colorado Rockies. He only be the third player...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Miguel Cabrera joins an elite club with his 3,000th hit

Miguel Cabrera has reached yet another milestone in his incredible career. The Detroit Tigers' designated hitter recorded his 3,000th career hit on Saturday, with a single off Antonio Senzatela in a game against the Colorado Rockies. Cabrera got the hit in his 2600th game, averaging almost 190 hits per 162 games over the course of his 20-season career. This comes the season after he hit his 500th career home run, making him just the seventh member of the 500 HR/3,000 hit club (Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Albert Pujols, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro and Alex Rodriguez are the others).
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Eric Haase not in Tigers' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. In the first game of the doubleheader, Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 28 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .160 batting average...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Miguel Cabrera aims at 3,000, Tigers open three-game series vs. Rockies

Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado Friday at Comerica Park. The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
