TAMPA — A Tampa jury has awarded more than $17 million in damages to the widow of a man killed by an out-of-control Pinch A Penny truck on Bayshore Boulevard two years ago. A six-member jury decided Wednesday that negligence on the part of a Pinch A Penny franchise called South Tampa Pool Supplies & Services and its owner contributed to the crash that killed George Williams Gage III while the 70-year-old retired finance executive was out on his daily walk.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO