It’s your turn to bat — a guide to Oriole Park at Camden Yards
By CYNTHIA HU
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
1 day ago
Hopkins students should take advantage of Baltimore’s sports scene and go to a baseball game. Baltimore has a lot to offer and for Hopkins students, there is no shortage of things to do. Inner Harbor especially is always buzzing with new events and venues but one remains constant. Home to the...
Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
For years, the Tampa Bay Rays have been owners of baseball’s most-viral lack of fans. Sports media has chortled repeatedly at the empty seats, while owner Stuart Sternberg has roasted his own franchise for its attendance and repeatedly threatened to move the team to Montreal, a city that didn’t like baseball all that much in the first place. The perception that “Rays Fans” are more concept than actual entity is certainly earned, but as it turns out, they’re not even bottom of the barrel in terms of turnout. Not quite.
The 2022 MLB is finally underway. The AL East is anticipated to become the most competitive division of them all, as four teams possess a serious chance of World Series contention, and then you have the Baltimore Orioles. I apologize to Orioles fans, but there’s no denying that this Baltimore team is positioned in an […]
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter. Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday. “After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means posted on...
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — This Friday, the ribbon was cut at Robbie Callaway Sr. Field at Group 1001 Park. This $1.2 million, 55,000-square-foot youth baseball field is unique in that it’s the first of its kind in the country to be on police property. This field sits next...
The parents of the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, are not attending his funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday. Kalabrya Haskins, the wife of the Steelers signal-caller, confirmed in a statement last week that funeral services for her husband would be held April 22 at the at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bruce Zimmermann put on a self-deprecating grin when asked to reveal his secret for striking out AL MVP Shohei Ohtani three straight times. “Trust the slider, I guess,” he said. The Orioles’ tricky lefty and his teammates have ample reason to trust the progress...
With each run batted in, Hudson Haskin’s stock rose. Scouts wanted to see the Tulane freshman with the unique swing, the one who hit .372 with 52 RBIs and 10 home runs in 2019. They wanted to see the blossoming center fielder with a mix of each tool, from speed to power. But the attention was a double-edged sword — a sign he’d be able to compete at the next level yet an invitation to criticism ...
Orioles: +1.5 (-130) 8.5 (Over: -120/Under: +100) The Angels have gotten into a really good groove over the last 10 games. They are 7-3 SU and have covered in 5 of their last six games. I fully expect them to have a good showing tonight against the Orioles, who are the league’s worst offense.
The Baltimore Orioles may not be winning moneyline bettors much money this season at 4-8, but if you've been betting on UNDERs in their games, you've been cashing tickets. As of the morning of April 21st, the UNDER is 11-0-1 in games involving the Orioles. That's an eye-popping trend right there.
Orioles left-hander John Means will undergo season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, Means announced Saturday on Twitter. Recovery time for Tommy John surgery typically exceeds a year, meaning Baltimore will be without its ace for the rest of 2022 and most likely a portion of 2023. An All-Star in 2019 who made his second straight season-opening start just more than two weeks ago, ...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Marsh will sit against Baltimore after the Angels named Mike Trout as Friday's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 25 batted balls this season, Marsh has produced a 4% barrel rate and a .283...
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Orioles star pitcher John Means announces on social media he needs Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm.
Means posted this message to fans Saturday afternoon:
Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow.
A UCL reconstruction surgery involves harvesting a tendon from your body, or from a donor, and attaching it to act as a new UCL.
The recovery time from this surgery typically takes about a year. This will most likely keep John Means sidelined for the rest of the season.
Means was the opening day starter for the Orioles and only pitched in eight innings this year.
He turns 29 tomorrow.
If Wander Franco doesn’t have next, that just means he has right now. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is nothing short of a superstar in the making. Franco is following up his impressive rookie season with an amazing start to the 2022 campaign. With a slash line of .393/.397/.714 and an MLB-leading 22 hits and seven doubles (the latter of which he is tied with four other players), the 21-year-old is already making a claim for one of the best players not just at his position but in all of baseball.
The Baltimore Orioles have extended the 1992 ticket pricing for home games through May 8. The team first offered the throwback pricing for the first two home series in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The special pricing is reflective of the same ticket prices that existed when the ballpark opened on April 6, 1992.
At Angel Stadium on Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels (8-5) meet the Baltimore Orioles (5-9), with first pitch at 9:07 PM ET. The Orioles are an underdog away (+205) versus the Angels (-249). The Angels will start Noah Syndergaard (2-0) versus the Orioles and Spenser Watkins. These clubs meet again...
The Baltimore Orioles overcame two home runs by Mike Trout and beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. The two homers marked Trout’s 21st career multi-homer game, setting a club record, but both came with the bases empty. Brandon Marsh’s two run homer in the sixth gave the Angels a 4-2 lead before the Orioles went ahead with a three-run seventh inning.
The Baltimore Orioles have few high-level players to guide them as they look to rebuild into a playoff team again. One of them, left-handed pitcher John Means, will be sidelined for a long time. Means announced on Twitter that he will have to undergo Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old ace’s...
