It’s your turn to bat — a guide to Oriole Park at Camden Yards

If Wander Franco doesn’t have next, that just means he has right now. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is nothing short of a superstar in the making. Franco is following up his impressive rookie season with an amazing start to the 2022 campaign. With a slash line of .393/.397/.714 and an MLB-leading 22 hits and seven doubles (the latter of which he is tied with four other players), the 21-year-old is already making a claim for one of the best players not just at his position but in all of baseball.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO