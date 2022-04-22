ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

OCSO says I-10 raid revealed gambling, drugs, human trafficking, and wanted fugitives

By Steve W Stewart
 1 day ago

We’re learning that an early Wednesday morning law enforcement raid at an Orange County business entailed much more that the place being an alleged illegal 8-liner gambling hall. On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released...

