Trump 'some responsibility' for Jan. 6 shortly after attack, McCarthy said, New York Times reports

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6Xx2_0fHCOdbk00

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump acknowledged "some responsibility" for what happened the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told Republican lawmakers in the days following the deadly riot, the New York Times said.

The Times on Friday cited audio it had obtained of McCarthy's Jan. 11, 2021, call with fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives. The audio follows an earlier Times report that McCarthy told the lawmakers he planed to urge Trump to resign. read more

Comments / 19

100% LIBERAL
1d ago

99.9% along with the entire Republican breed, didn't see any Biden signs, Republicans seriously need to consider an alternative to the republican party until they can be trusted again.

Reply(1)
13
The Pennsyltuckian
1d ago

"Some responsibility" is borne by the cult leader who spent years whipping his poorly-educated followers into a frenzy. 🙄

Reply
9
Gaylynne Hanus
1d ago

If the Republican party don't get off the trump train there will be no Republican party.

Reply(1)
18
