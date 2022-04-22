Protestors march in Lansing to protest Lyoya shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say the death of a missing 10-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide.
Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Her father reported her missing Sunday night after she did not return home from her aunt’s house.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.
No arrests have been made, and police said they are following up on multiple leads. Anyone with...
