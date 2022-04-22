ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Plan to ban menthol cigarettes prompts late lobbying blitz

By MATTHEW PERRONE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFR4i_0fHCNY6m00
FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. As federal officials finalize a long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes, dozens of interest groups have met with White House staffers to try and influence the process, which has the potential to save thousands of lives while wiping out billions in tobacco sales. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As federal officials finalize a long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes, dozens of interest groups have met with White House staffers to try to influence the process, which has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives while wiping out billions in tobacco sales.

Biden administration officials have heard from tobacco lobbyists, anti-smoking advocates, civil rights groups, small business owners and conservative think tanks. The lobbying push underscores the far-reaching impacts of banning menthol, which accounts for over one-third of the U.S. cigarette market.

The White House concluded its review of the Food and Drug Administration’s proposal Thursday after nearly 40 virtual meetings with outside groups, according to a government website. The FDA has pledged to lay out a detailed proposal for phasing out the flavor by month’s end, meaning an official announcement could come next week.

Meeting materials posted online show nearly all the groups opposing the ban have financial ties to tobacco companies, including businesses that sell cigarettes and nonprofit groups that receive charitable contributions.

Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that wasn’t banned under the 2009 law that gave the FDA authority over tobacco products. Several efforts to eliminate menthol since then have been derailed by industry pushback or competing political priorities.

Menthol’s persistence infuriates health advocates because the ingredient’s cooling effect has been shown to make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. The health consequences have disproportionately fallen on Black smokers, 85% of whom use menthols.

FDA officials estimate that a ban could prevent 630,000 smoking deaths over 40 years, more than a third among Black people.

Anti-tobacco groups are closely tracking the review by the White House’s budget arm, after watching earlier FDA tobacco proposals get shelved or diluted under prior administrations.

“The concern with this process is that, in the past, political considerations have overtaken the scientific analysis of the FDA,” said Matthew Myers of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “But I’m optimistic that the rule will come out in substantially the same form as the agency proposed it.”

The White House Office of Management and Budget reviews all major federal regulations before publication, particularly those that could impact the economy. Outside groups and individuals can request a meeting, offering a last chance to try and shape the final product.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

More than half the budget office’s meetings on the menthol issue were requested by groups that traditionally oppose tobacco restrictions. Memos and follow-up correspondence reveal familiar arguments about unintended consequences of a ban, including that it would subject Black communities to additional policing due to contraband cigarettes.

The Rev. Al Sharpton warned officials that the FDA’s plan would “exacerbate existing, simmering issues around racial profiling, discrimination, and policing,” according to a letter sent following his April 13 meeting, which included Susan Rice, President Joe Biden’s top domestic adviser on racial inequality.

Sharpton’s group, the National Action Network, has long received money from Reynolds American, maker of the best-selling menthol brand, Newport. Online records for the group’s OMB meeting show it was scheduled by the same law firm that arranged Reynolds meeting with White House staff.

The National Action Network did not respond to requests for comment.

Health advocates dismiss the over-policing concerns because FDA’s proposal would apply to companies that make or sell menthol cigarettes, not individual smokers.

“This is about stopping the production, distribution and sales of these things,” said Dr. Phillip Gardiner of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council. “It has nothing to do with possession.”

On Wednesday, the NAACP urged the Biden administration to move ahead with the menthol ban, saying that failing to do so “would be discriminatory and counter the goal and function of the FDA.”

More than a fourth of the meetings were requested by gas stations, convenience stores and distributors. Members of the Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors said some convenience stores could lose 30% of their cigarette revenue, forcing them to close and “creating food deserts.”

Other groups, including Americans for Tax Reform, warned of lost government revenue, citing one estimate that federal and state budgets would lose $6.6 billion in cigarette sales taxes. That group, led by conservative activist Grover Norquist, has received funding from Altria, the nation’s largest cigarette-maker.

Another argument from tobacco-aligned groups is that outlawing menthol would create an illicit market and increase criminal activities.

But Gardiner and other advocates point out that most cigarette smuggling in the U.S. today is across state lines to take advantage of differences in tax rates. If menthol production stops altogether there will be little supply to smuggle: Canada, for one, banned menthol in 2018.

More than 100 U.S. cities and counties have already restricted menthol products, with few indications of a burgeoning illicit market.

“The idea that somehow there’s hundreds of millions of dollars of menthol cigarettes that can be shipped around the world and across our border has not happened,” he said.

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 138

Melinda Brown
1d ago

I'm white and smoke menthol cigarettes they need to leave us alone they don't pay my bills and sure in the hell not my mama or daddy they need to focus on more important things like the homeless in the US

Reply(8)
109
Carlos Rios
1d ago

Isn't everyone tired by now of our government playing big brother with our decisions in life? If you don't want to smoke menthols then don't. But it should be YOUR choice not uncle Sam.

Reply
74
Army Nurse
1d ago

I smoke menthols banning them is not going to stop me or anyone from smoking. I just pop a menthol candy in my mouth while smoking regular cigarettes. Problem solved. Parts of Europe had them banned for a while now. That hasn't reduce the numbers of smokers there either and won't work on the US

Reply(2)
38
Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

FDA Authorizes More E-Cigarette Products

FRIDAY, March 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized several tobacco-flavored vaping products made by the company Logic on Thursday, and added that it would soon announce whether other big-name brands can continue to sell their products in this country. The agency said it has...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Grover Norquist
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Control#Menthol#Black People#Economy#Ap#The White House
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
NAACP
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
420K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy