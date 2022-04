It may seem too soon to start thinking about the playoffs, but a hot start for the Cardinals and expanded playoffs gives them a great chance. The St. Louis Cardinals seem to be clicking. When the offense struggles, the pitching steps up. If the pitching is subpar, the offense breaks out. They are showing signs of being a complete team and their hot start to the 2022 season reflects that.

