ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady launches tickborne illness dashboard

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdA8U_0fHCNGSw00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Schenectady County’s Public Health Services (SCPHS) warns residents to be vigilant of ticks as the weather gets warmer. SCPHS has launched a new Tickborne Illness Prevention
Dashboard to help raise awareness as well as to educate residents on the prevalence of ticks and tickborne
illnesses within the County.

Solar farms proposed, approved in the Capital Region

According to SCPHS, Lyme’s Disease is the most common tickborne illness in Schenectady County, and preventing tick bites is the best way to avoid tickborne illnesses. The dashboard will include prevention information in addition to tick data collected by the NYS Department of Health, and a link to an EPA-registered repellents search tool.

SCPHS also said a limited number of free tick removal kits are available to residents provided by the county. Information about how to request a kit is available on the SCPHS webpage .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19

The designation means that federal health officials recommend residents in Washington and Bennington counties take broad, community-wide precautions such as masking and social distancing. Seven other Vermont counties had “medium” levels of Covid, the CDC said. Read the story on VTDigger here: CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
Schenectady, NY
Health
City
Schenectady, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
Schenectady County, NY
Health
Schenectady County, NY
Government
Troy Record

Albany County confirms four new COVID-19 attributed deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths to report since the last update, though for one person it was a delayed reporting, a man in his 50’s, a woman in her 60’s, a woman in her 80’s, and a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 547 since the outbreak began.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Lyme#Nexstar#Public Health Services#Scphs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy