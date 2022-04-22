ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

Officer fired after injury still negotiating with DeWitt Twp.

By Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago


Almost two months after being symbolically sworn back in to the DeWitt Township Police Department at a township board meeting, Officer Robert Stump is still negotiating his new contract.

On Feb. 17, Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk gave Stump a s eparation of employment letter, two years after Stump was injured on duty.

By Feb. 28, following public outcry, the township's Board of Trustees decided a contract extension would be put back on the table.

With only 11 days between being fired and sworn back in, Dymczyk said Stump was never technically taken off the roster in the first place, his contract and benefits were extended through March 31 while he, his union representative and Dymczyk discussed his updated contract.

Dymczyk said with negotiations still ongoing, Stump remains on the roster and his benefits in place.

The original conversation was about extending Stump's roster status and benefits to February 2023, which would allow eight months of recovery following his hip surgery scheduled for May 11.

