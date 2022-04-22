ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

‘Operation Open Air’ Holyoke man sentenced to prison after selling drugs to undercover agent

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Holyoke has been sentenced to prison for distributing heroin and crack cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 23-year-old Ronny Authier was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Operation Open Air: 42 people arrested following drug sweep in Holyoke

Authier sold approximately 12 grams of heroin to an undercover agent twice in September of 2019 and sold approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine on a third instance. 42 people were charged with federal drug and firearm offenses as part of an operation in Holyoke called “ Operation Open Air .”

The operation targeted people distributing opioids, including heroin in open, public spaces. The majority of the charges came from sweeps in the Holyoke area. As a result, 17 people were charged with federal drug offenses and 25 for state firearms and drug offenses.

