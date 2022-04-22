ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Popular Angels for Animals Garage Sale begins Friday

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Angels for Animals Garage Sale is happening this weekend at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The sale includes over six buildings filled with items.

It’s so popular that people lined up Friday morning just waiting for doors to open.

Organizers say they’ve got everything from clothes to furniture to electronics to toys to books. The sale runs through Sunday.

Admission is $2, but if you wait until Sunday, it’s free and everything left is half off.

All of the money raised from this event goes to benefit homeless animals.

For more information on the event, go to Angels for Animals’ website.

