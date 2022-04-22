Colorado representative arrested for DUI
BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Broomfield Police Department arrested Colorado State Representative Matt Gray for driving under the influence on Thursday evening.
Police arrested Matt Gray, 41, at 13770 Broadlands Dr. around 5:30 p.m.
Gray was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center and later released.
Gray is a District 33 Democratic state representative for Boulder and Broomfield Counties.
