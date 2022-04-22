ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado representative arrested for DUI

By Dara Bitler
 1 day ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Broomfield Police Department arrested Colorado State Representative Matt Gray for driving under the influence on Thursday evening.

Police arrested Matt Gray, 41, at 13770 Broadlands Dr. around 5:30 p.m.

Gray was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center and later released.

Gray is a District 33 Democratic state representative for Boulder and Broomfield Counties.

Details of Gray’s arrest have not yet been released.

Guest
1d ago

Since the headline didn’t include party affiliation it was safe to assume it was a democrat. Further reading confirms assumption.

