High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility to less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO