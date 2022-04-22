ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including...

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Inland Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, except 25 to 40 mph with local gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Western Walsh County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk County. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
Flood Advisory issued for Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stephens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Oklahoma, including the following county, Stephens. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Duncan, Comanche and Empire City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility to less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Snow will continue to decrease overnight and any additional accumulations will be light and localized. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory for the northwest and central Colorado mountains will be allowed to expire.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 00:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Light Snow through 9 AM Sunday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light snow with new snowfall of an inch or less. Northwest to north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Low visibility at times along with drifting snow. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until 9 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some roads will be slick.
Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County, including the city of Harrison. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Winds have dropped below high wind criteria across these areas. Winds will remain gusty, with periodic gusts approaching 45 mph.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

