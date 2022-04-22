ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

By The Associated Press
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11 a.m. Thursday after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning. The little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult, authorities said.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of the alcohol while the mother watched.

The investigation remains ongoing.

melahel
1d ago

what is wrong with these people? very disturbing. they should be taken out,! along with the trash !

Michael wix
1d ago

well look where it happened baton rouge no fans but the grandmother and the mother should also be jailed for the rest of their life maybe they should be forced to drink whiskey till they die and an eye for an eye on a tooth for a tooth

mommi mommi
1d ago

What??? This is beyond sad. Sick and disturbing.

