Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Runoff from heavy rainfall and snowmelt will contribute to rises on the Pembina River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...From early this morning to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 12.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to 10.8 feet and begin rising again Thursday evening. It will rise above flood stage again early Friday morning and continue to rise to 11.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

CAVALIER COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO